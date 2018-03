DEVILDRIVER: Wenn Country auf Metal trifft

Neues von DEVILDRIVER gibt es zu berichten, was sich angebahnt hatte: Die Band wird am 06.07.2018 über Napalm Records das Album "Outlaws 'Til The End" veröffentlichen, auf dem bekannte Country-Stücke zusammen mit illustren Musikern aus den Bereichen Country/ Folk und Heavy Metal hinzugezogen wurden. Hier der kurze Anschmäcker dazu:

Und um das ganz genau zu zeigen, was einen erwartet, hier mal die Songliste mit den so genannten Credits:

1. 'Country Heroes'

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

2. 'Whiskey River'

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

3. 'Outlaw Man'

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

4. 'Ghost Riders in the Sky'

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

5. 'I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)'

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

6. 'If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)'

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

7. 'The Man Comes Around'

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

8. 'A Thousand Miles From Nowhere'

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DEVILDRIVER

9. 'Copperhead Road'

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

10. 'Dad's Gonna Kill Me'

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

11. 'A Country Boy Can Survive'

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DEVILDRIVER

12. 'The Ride'

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara