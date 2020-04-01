DEVILSKIN: Neues Album "Red" erscheint im April
Die neuseeländische Band DEVILSKIN wird am 03.04.2020 ihr neues Album "Red" veröffentlichen. Aus dem Werk ist zum Song 'Corrode' bereits ein Video veröffentlicht worden.
"We wanted to reflect the diversity, strength and depth of the songs on the album with an undeniable declaration," sagt Bassist Paul Martin. "We are so very excited to share these songs, we are extremely proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved with this recording."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Do You See Birds
All Fall Down
Corrode
Eyes Red Heavy
Same Life
The Victor
Blood & Bone
Endo
Bright Lights
Sweet Release
Be Like The River
Everybody’s High But Me
