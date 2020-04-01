DEVILSKIN: Neues Album

Die neuseeländische Band DEVILSKIN wird am 03.04.2020 ihr neues Album "Red" veröffentlichen. Aus dem Werk ist zum Song 'Corrode' bereits ein Video veröffentlicht worden.



"We wanted to reflect the diversity, strength and depth of the songs on the album with an undeniable declaration," sagt Bassist Paul Martin. "We are so very excited to share these songs, we are extremely proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved with this recording."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

Do You See Birds

All Fall Down

Corrode

Eyes Red Heavy

Same Life

The Victor

Blood & Bone

Endo

Bright Lights

Sweet Release

Be Like The River

Everybody’s High But Me

