DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT: Neues Live-Video 'Truth'!

Wie berichtet veröffentlicht THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT am 06.07.2018 das Live-Album "Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv" via InsideOutMusic, jetzt gibt es mit 'Truth' einen Teaser, der definitv Hunger auf mehr macht:

Die Tracklist sieht so aus:

"By Request" with Orchestra:

01. Truth

02. Stormbending

03. Om

04. Failure

05. By Your Command

06. Gaia

07. Deadhead

08. Canada

09. Bad Devil

10. Higher

11. A Simple Lullaby

12. Deep Peace

"Ocean Machine":

01. Seventh Wave

02. Life

03. Night

04. Hide Nowhere

05. Sister

06. 3 A.M.

07. Voices In The Fan

08. Greetings

09. Regulator

10. Funeral

11. Bastard

12. The Death Of Music

13. Things Beyond Things