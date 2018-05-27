DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT: Neues Live-Video 'Truth'!
Wie berichtet veröffentlicht THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT am 06.07.2018 das Live-Album "Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv" via InsideOutMusic, jetzt gibt es mit 'Truth' einen Teaser, der definitv Hunger auf mehr macht:
Die Tracklist sieht so aus:
"By Request" with Orchestra:
01. Truth
02. Stormbending
03. Om
04. Failure
05. By Your Command
06. Gaia
07. Deadhead
08. Canada
09. Bad Devil
10. Higher
11. A Simple Lullaby
12. Deep Peace
"Ocean Machine":
01. Seventh Wave
02. Life
03. Night
04. Hide Nowhere
05. Sister
06. 3 A.M.
07. Voices In The Fan
08. Greetings
09. Regulator
10. Funeral
11. Bastard
12. The Death Of Music
13. Things Beyond Things
