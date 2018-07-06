DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT mit neuem Video
Kommentieren
Heute ist das neue Live-Werk des musikalischen Tausendsassas mit dem Titel "Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre" erschienen, da gibt er uns nochmal einen Grund, in die Läden zu stürmen in Form des Live-Videos zu 'By Your Command': Youtube.
Das Konzert wurde am 22. September 2017 in Plovdiv aufgenommen. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:
By Request with Orchestra
Truth
Stormbending
Om
Failure
By Your Command
Gaia
Deadhead
Canada
Bad Devil
Higher
A Simple Lullaby
Deep Peace
Ocean Machine
Seventh Wave
Life
Night
Hide Nowhere
Sister
3 A.M.
Voices in the Fan
Greetings
Regulator
Funeral
Bastard
The Death of Music
Things Beyond Things
- Quelle:
- Head of PR
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- devin townsend project by your command ocean machine live at the ancient roman theatre
0 Kommentare