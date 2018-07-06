DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT mit neuem Video

Heute ist das neue Live-Werk des musikalischen Tausendsassas mit dem Titel "Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre" erschienen, da gibt er uns nochmal einen Grund, in die Läden zu stürmen in Form des Live-Videos zu 'By Your Command': Youtube.

Das Konzert wurde am 22. September 2017 in Plovdiv aufgenommen. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:

By Request with Orchestra

Truth

Stormbending

Om

Failure

By Your Command

Gaia

Deadhead

Canada

Bad Devil

Higher

A Simple Lullaby

Deep Peace



Ocean Machine

Seventh Wave

Life

Night

Hide Nowhere

Sister

3 A.M.

Voices in the Fan

Greetings

Regulator

Funeral

Bastard

The Death of Music

Things Beyond Things