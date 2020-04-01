DEVIN TOWNSEND: Neues Powerpaket erscheint

Der Klangmeister und Musikvisionär, gern auch professor genannt, wird am 05.06.2020 eine ganz besondere Edition von "Empath" herausbringen. Inhaltlich sieht das dann so aus:

"This comprehensive version of 2019’s acclaimed album contains the original record and bonus disc across 2 CD’s, plus 2 Blu-Ray discs. The first blu-ray contains the 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Devin, with visuals for the full record, plus a stereo visualiser. The second blu-ray contains a raft of bonus material, including ‘Acoustically Inclined – Live in Leeds’, a recording from his April 2019 acoustic tour where he performed tracks including ‘Love?’, ‘Deadhead’, ‘Thing Beyond Things’ & more.

It also features the full Empath Documentary, a ‘Genesis 5.1 Mixing Lesson’, a full album commentary & more. The four discs sit inside a beautiful art-book that contains new liner notes and images from the making of the album."

Zudem nutzt der Mann scheinbar seine Isolierung, um sich anderen schlummernden Projekten zu widmen: letzens fiel er mit einem Funksong auf, nun wurde das hier veröffentlicht: