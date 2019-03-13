DIRGE aufgelöst!

Ohne Vorwarnung verkündeten die französischen Post-Metal-Veteranen auf Facebook ihre Auflösung. Zwei Monate nach der Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Meisterwerkes "Lost Empyrean" ist Schluss; eine Abschiedstour nicht geplant. In einem langen Statement führen sie an, mit DIRGE alles erreicht zu haben, was zu erreichen war, aber auch ihre Müdigkeit und Frustration, jahrelang jedes Konzert in DIY-Manier organisieren zu müssen.

Hier das Statement im Wortlaut:

DIRGE is no more.



25 years sharp after its foundation, we have decided to put an end to the DIRGE experience.



We are aware that such a statement can sound sudden and brutal two months after the release of our brand new album, but we’re convinced this is the right thing to do.



First of all, we feel we have achieved with «Lost Empyrean» everything we wanted to with this band ; we have pushed our music to what we consider to be its climax, both in substance and form.



From the very beginning to this very day, we have remained true and faithful to our philosophy, sticking to this costless ideal of freedom and boundless will, even if this often meant staying under the radars and out of the alternative (actually very «corporate») networks. The decision to end everything follows that logic of honesty. Honesty with us, honesty with you all. When all is said and done, there is no point to pursue the path.



Of course we could have played some more shows before quitting but, to be quite honest, we are more than tired of DIYing almost everything in term of concerts and tours and we simply don't want to burn time, money and energy in such consuming plans anymore.

Here lies another reason to stop.



Ceasing DIRGE has been a strong and difficult decision to make, and it means a lot to us. But despite the pride and joy of completion, we can no longer ignore fatigue and discouragement after so many years.



So yes, the time has come.

And we think the greatest thing to do is to stop while we’re still standing.

DIRGE is no more, its legacy is now yours.



We would like to thank all the following people, without whom things would have been vastly different.



Regards first to all former band's members :

Zomber, Christian, Hichem, Frank, David & Strahlen.



Thanks next to our long time collaborators :

Axël Kriloff, Stefan Thanneur, Stéphane Burlot & Nicolas Dick.



And thanks to all the fans, faithfuls, friends, activists, people of good will, bands, medias that have been involved at some point in this story.

Endless gratitudes for your support, help, faith and love :

Catherine Fagnot + Olivier Drago + the Denis Twins + Yann @ New Noise, Kill The Thrill- officiel, Kim Carsons, Raphaël Bovey, Serge Spiga, Philippe (Debemur Morti Productions), Yonni & Division Records, Swedish Moose, Raffaele Amelio, Adam Bownik, Tomasz Yony Jońca, Tomáš Krigler + Tomáš Hradil + Vojta Tomášek (Dreare), Monika Świetlicka, Marcin Gorbaczewski, Tara Vanflower (LYCIA), Flore Magnet, Michel Bassin (Fiend), Milena Rousseau, Thierry Peres, Boris Morelli, Olivier Sauzet, William Lacalmontie & O V T R E N O I R, Dehn Sora & Throane, Hegemone, Rorcal, Obscure Sphinx, Jessica & shEver, Vindsval (Blut Aus Nord), Crib45, Denis & Virginie Boyer-feardrop, Magda & Ondraj (Arkham Productions), Sylvain Onodrim (Black Speech Booking), Nathalie Peronny, Natalie Allen, Eliane de Peyronnet, Gilles Bruant, David Dupuis, Christophe Labussière @ Prémonition, Emmanuel Hennequin @ Obsküre, Dajana Winkel • Photography, Marko & SLUDGE, KNUT, Coffinfish, Deviant Von Blakk, Frederyk Rotter (Zatokrev), Phased, Timon Krause, Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe, Gwenn Tremorin, Ben & CRUMBLE FIGHT, Remi Monophaz + Pavel Arsene (Proton Burst), Lionel Arlen, Zsolt (End Hits), Chrystel Arnould, Olivier Dubuc, Didier Ambact, Christian Montagna, Mattia Alagna, Christophe Lorentz, Alexis Lflé, Sophie Alyz, Yannick Blay, Brett Bryner, Thilo, Dam Von Smock, Yvan (Favez), Ana (Warsaw), Martha (Poznań), Stephan (Leipzig), Jokke (Addergebroed), Renaud & Kruger (official), Metalorgie, COREandCO webzine, Adherance, W-Fenec, Metal Obs Magazine, Spirit Of Metal, Thrashocore, Frédéric Brichau, Aurelio Score, Mikko (Khroma), MIMETIC, PICORE (Fr), Fred (P • H • O • B • O • S •), Johan & CELESTE, Julien & Hangman's chair official, Chaos Echœs, ASIDEFROMADAY, MEMBRANE, Sleeppers, MONOLITHE, CROWN, HINT, Overmars, starkweather, Pedigree, Amenra, Filip & Hemelbestormer, Eryn Non Dae....



And sorry for the ones we may forget (as they say, « you know who you are »).



Cheers, dear everyone.

Quelle: https://www.facebook.com/DIRGE.fs Redakteur: Timon Krause Tags: dirge auflösung lost empyrean