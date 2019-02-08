DREAM THEATER mit neuem Animations-Video 'Paralyzed'!

DREAM THEATER hat mit 'Paralyzed' nun den dritten Song vom neuen Album "Distance Over Time" (VÖ: 22.02.2019 via InsideOut) mit einem Animations-Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7m7l8iqGAk

Hier nochmal die Tracklist des Albums:

01. Untethered Angel (6:14)

02. Paralyzed (4:17)

03. Fall Into The Light (7:04)

04. Barstool Warrior (6:43)

05. Room 137 (4:23)

06. S2N (6:21)

07. At Wit’s End (9:20)

08. Out Of Reach (4:04)

09. Pale Blue Dot (8:25)

10. Viper King (4:00) (Bonus)