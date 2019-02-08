DREAM THEATER mit neuem Animations-Video 'Paralyzed'!
DREAM THEATER hat mit 'Paralyzed' nun den dritten Song vom neuen Album "Distance Over Time" (VÖ: 22.02.2019 via InsideOut) mit einem Animations-Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7m7l8iqGAk
Hier nochmal die Tracklist des Albums:
01. Untethered Angel (6:14)
02. Paralyzed (4:17)
03. Fall Into The Light (7:04)
04. Barstool Warrior (6:43)
05. Room 137 (4:23)
06. S2N (6:21)
07. At Wit’s End (9:20)
08. Out Of Reach (4:04)
09. Pale Blue Dot (8:25)
10. Viper King (4:00) (Bonus)
