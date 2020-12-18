Das nächste Playthrough der ANCIENT THRONES
18.12.2020 | 22:31
Die Black/Death-Band ANCIENT THRONES aus Kanada hat zu 'The Millionth Grave', im Original aus ihrem aktuellen Album "The Veil", ein Bass-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
