Debütalbum von VICTORIA K im Anmarsch
07.02.2020 | 22:19
Die australische Sympho-Metal-Band VICTORIA K um die gleichnamige Sängerin kündigt für April ihr Debütalbum "Essentia" an. Vorab steht schon das Video zu 'Lacuna' bei YouTube zum Antesten bereit.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- victoria k essentia lacuna
