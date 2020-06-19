Die nächste Kostprobe der SAINTS OF DEATH

Zum Titelstück ihres neuen Minialbums "Ascend To The Throne" der Zwei-Bässe-Band SAINTS OF DEATH gibt es ganz frisch einen Textclip bei YouTube. Die Scheibe ist für den 10. Juli angekündigt.





