Dritter Clip von ATLAS : EMPIRE
Kommentieren
18.04.2019 | 16:02
Die schottischen Modern Progger von ATLAS : EMPIRE haben zu 'Hostess' von ihrem aktuellen Album "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet" ein weiteres Video einer Live-Session bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
Die schottischen Modern Progger von ATLAS : EMPIRE haben zu 'Hostess' von ihrem aktuellen Album "The Stratosphere Beneath Our Feet" ein weiteres Video einer Live-Session bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- atlas empire hostess the stratosphere beneath our feet live-sesson
0 Kommentare