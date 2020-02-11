EILERA: Neue Single 'Aquarius' veröffentlicht

Die französische Musikerin EILERA wird am 06.03.2020 ihr fünftes Album namens "Waves" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Musikerin bereits zum Song 'Aquarius' ein Video herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Andada

02. Aquarius

03. Sea Widow

04. Soulmates

05. She Makes Waves

06. Roll With The Waves

07. Rebellious Town

08. Shades Of Blue

09. Une Vague

10. Lili

11. La Quest



Die Musikerin sagt dazu: "Aquarius is a song sung from the top of a cliff of Normandie, France. It starts with the words "I know a man who loves big waves...", referring to the male character from the previous track in the album and echoing to his thoughts. Aquarius belongs to the ancestral tradition of the nordic Folk songs. Its sound production though is modern, making this song a Folk song of the modern times.

The narrator of the story carries a soul of Aquarius. Her soul echoes with another soul : that of the male character of the song. Those two souls will never succeed in meeting fully. They are forever separated by the paths of life the two characters have followed.

The emotion in the narrator’s soul is carried by the words, the voice and the guitars. It evolves from the lightness of hope, to the sadness of realisation and finally, to resignation. The passion in her explodes in the waves that brake against the rocks."

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: eilera waves aquarius inverse records