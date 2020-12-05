EVERGREY kündigt neues Album "Escape Of The Phoenix" an, erste Single veröffentlicht!
05.12.2020 | 20:39
01. Forever Outsider
EVERGREY wird am 26.02.2021 das neue Album "Escape Of The Phoenix" via AFM-Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single 'Forever Outsider' wurde in Form eines Lyric-Videos bereits veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L339xdHOZYQ
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
02. Where August Mourns
03. Stories
04. A Dandellion Cipher
05. The Beholder
06. In The Absence Of Sun
07. Eternal Nocturnal
08. Escape Of The Phoenix
09. You From You
10. Leaden Saints
11. Run
12. The Darkness In You (artbook bonus track)
