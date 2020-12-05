EVERGREY kündigt neues Album

EVERGREY wird am 26.02.2021 das neue Album "Escape Of The Phoenix" via AFM-Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single 'Forever Outsider' wurde in Form eines Lyric-Videos bereits veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L339xdHOZYQ

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Forever Outsider

02. Where August Mourns

03. Stories

04. A Dandellion Cipher

05. The Beholder

06. In The Absence Of Sun

07. Eternal Nocturnal

08. Escape Of The Phoenix

09. You From You

10. Leaden Saints

11. Run

12. The Darkness In You (artbook bonus track)