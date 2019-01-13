EVERGREY zeigt neues Video 'Weightless'!

Am 25.01.2019 wird das neue EVERGREY-Album "The Atlantic" veröffentlicht. Zuvor wurde noch zum Song 'Weightless' ein Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBne5lE66u0

Die Tracklist von "The Atlantic" liest sich folgendermaßen:

01. A Silent Arc

02. Weightless

03. All I Have

04. A Secret Atlantis

05. The Tidal

06. End Of Silence

07. Currents

08. Departure

09. The Beacon

10. This Ocean