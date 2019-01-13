EVERGREY zeigt neues Video 'Weightless'!
13.01.2019 | 15:05
Am 25.01.2019 wird das neue EVERGREY-Album "The Atlantic" veröffentlicht. Zuvor wurde noch zum Song 'Weightless' ein Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBne5lE66u0
Die Tracklist von "The Atlantic" liest sich folgendermaßen:
01. A Silent Arc
02. Weightless
03. All I Have
04. A Secret Atlantis
05. The Tidal
06. End Of Silence
07. Currents
08. Departure
09. The Beacon
10. This Ocean
