Ein weiteres Video von DEMISE OF THE CROWN
04.06.2020 | 22:59
Eine neue Kostprobe aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Life In The City" liefert die kanadische Metalband DEMISE OF THE CROWN mit einem Videoclip zu 'Sparks Fly' bei YouTube.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- demise of the crown sparks fly life in the city
