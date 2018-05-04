FATES WARNING: Erster Track von

Die Vorfreude auf das neue FATES WARNING-Live-Album steigt zumindest bei mir persönlich schon deutlich. Die Tracklist von "Live Over Europe" liest sich zumindest vorzüglich:



CD 1:

01. From the Rooftops

02. Life in Still Water

03. One

04. Pale Fire

05. Seven Stars

06. SOS

07. Pieces of Me

08. Firefly

09. The Light and Shade of Things

10. Wish

11. Another Perfect Day

12. Silent Cries

13. And Yet it Moves



CD 2:

01. Still Remains

02. Nothing Left to Say

03. Acquiescence

04. The Eleventh Hour

05. Point of View

06. Falling

07. A Pleasant Shade of Gray, Pt. IX

08. Through Different Eyes

09. Monument

10. Eye to Eye



Als wenn das noch nicht Argument genug wäre, kann man hier jetzt 'Firefly' lauschen:







Das Album erscheint am 29. Juni via InsideOut Music.

