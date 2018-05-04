FATES WARNING: Erster Track von "Live Over Europe"
Die Vorfreude auf das neue FATES WARNING-Live-Album steigt zumindest bei mir persönlich schon deutlich. Die Tracklist von "Live Over Europe" liest sich zumindest vorzüglich:
CD 1:
01. From the Rooftops
02. Life in Still Water
03. One
04. Pale Fire
05. Seven Stars
06. SOS
07. Pieces of Me
08. Firefly
09. The Light and Shade of Things
10. Wish
11. Another Perfect Day
12. Silent Cries
13. And Yet it Moves
CD 2:
01. Still Remains
02. Nothing Left to Say
03. Acquiescence
04. The Eleventh Hour
05. Point of View
06. Falling
07. A Pleasant Shade of Gray, Pt. IX
08. Through Different Eyes
09. Monument
10. Eye to Eye
Als wenn das noch nicht Argument genug wäre, kann man hier jetzt 'Firefly' lauschen:
Das Album erscheint am 29. Juni via InsideOut Music.
