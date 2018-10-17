FRACTAL CYPHER: Video zum Minialbum

Die kanadische Prog-Metal-Gruppe FRACTAL CYPHER hat bei prog-sphere.com ein Video zu 'From The Above And To The Stars' online gestellt. Das Stück ist auf dem für den 8. November angekündigten Minialbum "Prelude To An Impending Outcome" enthalten.

Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: fractal cypher from the above and to the stars prelude to an impending outcome video clip