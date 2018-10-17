FRACTAL CYPHER: Video zum Minialbum
Kommentieren
17.10.2018 | 20:46
Die kanadische Prog-Metal-Gruppe FRACTAL CYPHER hat bei prog-sphere.com ein Video zu 'From The Above And To The Stars' online gestellt. Das Stück ist auf dem für den 8. November angekündigten Minialbum "Prelude To An Impending Outcome" enthalten.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- fractal cypher from the above and to the stars prelude to an impending outcome video clip
