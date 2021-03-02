FROST*: Neues Album

Am 14.05.2021 erscheint das vierte Album des Musikprojektes von John Mitchell, Nathan King und Jem Godfrey. Vierter im Bunde von FROST* ist Gast-Drummer Kaz Rodriguez. Das neue Album trägt den Namen "Day And Age".



Jem Godfrey sagt dazu: "2020 was the year of the studio for obvious reasons. As a result 2021 is going to be a bumper year for new music I think and we’re very happy to be riding that wave too into what I hope will be a better year for everybody."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Day And Age 11:49

2. Terrestrial 5:13

3. Waiting For The Lie 4:31

4. The Boy Who Stood Still 7:33

5. Island Life 4:14

6. Skywards 4:13

7. Kill The Orchestra 9:27

8. Repeat To Fade 6:14



Der Vorverkauf für das Album startet am 19.03.2021.

