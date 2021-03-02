FROST*: Neues Album "Day And Age" erscheint im Mai
Kommentieren
Am 14.05.2021 erscheint das vierte Album des Musikprojektes von John Mitchell, Nathan King und Jem Godfrey. Vierter im Bunde von FROST* ist Gast-Drummer Kaz Rodriguez. Das neue Album trägt den Namen "Day And Age".
Jem Godfrey sagt dazu: "2020 was the year of the studio for obvious reasons. As a result 2021 is going to be a bumper year for new music I think and we’re very happy to be riding that wave too into what I hope will be a better year for everybody."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Day And Age 11:49
2. Terrestrial 5:13
3. Waiting For The Lie 4:31
4. The Boy Who Stood Still 7:33
5. Island Life 4:14
6. Skywards 4:13
7. Kill The Orchestra 9:27
8. Repeat To Fade 6:14
Der Vorverkauf für das Album startet am 19.03.2021.
- Quelle:
- Head of PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- frost day and age jem godfrey kaz rodriguez john mitchell nathan king
0 Kommentare