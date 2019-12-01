FULL FORCE 2020: KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AUGUST BURNS RED, MESHUGGAH und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Full Force-Festival 2020 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



So werden im kommenden Jahr weiterhin dabei sein:

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

AUGUST BURNS RED

MESHUGGAH

BOYSETSFIRE

OF MICE & MEN

OBITUARY

THY ART IS MURDER

NECK DEEP

GATECREEPER



Das Festival findet vom 26.06.-28.06.2020 in Ferropolis statt. Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

Quelle: www.full-force.de Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: full force full force 2020 ferropolis killswitch engage august burns red meshuggah boysetsfire of mice and men obituary thy art is murder neck deep gatecreeper heave shall burn soilwork 1349 rotting christ the ghost inside