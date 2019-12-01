FULL FORCE 2020: KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AUGUST BURNS RED, MESHUGGAH und weitere Bands bestätigt
01.12.2019 | 14:48
Für das Full Force-Festival 2020 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
So werden im kommenden Jahr weiterhin dabei sein:
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
AUGUST BURNS RED
MESHUGGAH
BOYSETSFIRE
OF MICE & MEN
OBITUARY
THY ART IS MURDER
NECK DEEP
GATECREEPER
Das Festival findet vom 26.06.-28.06.2020 in Ferropolis statt. Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
- www.full-force.de
- Swen Reuter
- full force full force 2020 ferropolis killswitch engage august burns red meshuggah boysetsfire of mice and men obituary thy art is murder neck deep gatecreeper heave shall burn soilwork 1349 rotting christ the ghost inside
