FURNACE: Details zum neuen Album

Die Death-Metal-Band FURNACE wird am 09.10.2020 via Soulseller Records ihr neues Album "Dark Vistas" veröffentlichen. Dazu wurde neben dem Cover und der Tracklist bereits der Song 'Suburban Nightmare' bekannt gegeben.



Die Band besteht aus Mitgliedern der Bands PAGANIZER, DEMIURG, ASSASSINS BLADE, CULT OF THE FOX, VOID MOON.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Suburban Nightmare

2. The Other Ones

3. The Calling

4. Yog-Sothoth (The Key and the Gateway)

5. 94 Bloch Lane

6. Trapped

7. A Journey through Dark Vistas

8. Escape

9. From the Blackest Void

10. Eve of Triumph

11. Another Ending

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: furnace dark vistas suburban nightmare paganizer demiurg assassins blade cult of the fox void moon soulseller records