Festivaltipp 1: 9. E-Only Festival im Leipziger Stadtbad
12.01.2019 | 23:16
Am 16.02.2019 findet im alten Leipziger Stadtbad, also innerhalb einer eindrucksvollen Kulisse, das neunte Mal das E-Only-Festival statt. Vertreten sind Bands aus der Gothic- und Dark Electronic-Szene: AND ONE. L'AME IMMORTELLE, DIRK IVENS, PARADE GROUND, FROZEN PLASMA, TRILOGY, LUCIFERS AID, ALVAR oder CRACKDOWN.
Tickets gibt es hier, die Kapazität ist auf 800 Besuchern beschränkt.
- Quelle:
- https://www.e-only-festival.de
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- e-only festival februar 2019 leipzig and one lame immortelle dirk ivens parade ground frozen plasma trilogy lucifers aid alvar crackdown
