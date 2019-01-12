Festivaltipp 1: 9. E-Only Festival im Leipziger Stadtbad

Am 16.02.2019 findet im alten Leipziger Stadtbad, also innerhalb einer eindrucksvollen Kulisse, das neunte Mal das E-Only-Festival statt. Vertreten sind Bands aus der Gothic- und Dark Electronic-Szene: AND ONE. L'AME IMMORTELLE, DIRK IVENS, PARADE GROUND, FROZEN PLASMA, TRILOGY, LUCIFERS AID, ALVAR oder CRACKDOWN.

Tickets gibt es hier, die Kapazität ist auf 800 Besuchern beschränkt.



