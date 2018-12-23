Festivaltipp 4: 20 Years Of Exile On Mainstream
23.12.2018 | 14:10
Ebenso in Leipzig und hochkarätig: Das Jubiläumsfestival des Qualitätslabels Exile On Mainstream des umtriebigen Andreas Kohl zum Zwanzigsten. Das Ganze passiert vom 04.04.2019 bis zum 07.04.2019 im ehrwürdigen UT Connewitz. Und es kommen alle, die mit Hilfe des brandenburger Labels zu Ehren gekommen sind.
DALEK
OSTINATO
A WHISPER IN THE NOISE
PAYOLA
VOLT
THE WINCHESTER CLUB
GORE
DARSOMBRA
FRIEDEMANN
CONNY OCHS
BULBUL
BELLROPE
OBELYSKH
KRISTIAN HARTING
GRAND FINAL
THE ANTIKAROSHI
- Quelle:
- http://www.mainstreamrecords.de/
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- exile on mainstream april 2019 dalek ostinato a whisper in the noise payola volt the winchester club gore darsombra friedemann conny ochs bulbul bellrope obelyskh kristian harting grand final the antikaroshi
