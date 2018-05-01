Festivalupdate 4: Barther Metal Open Air wird 20
Kommentieren
In eine ähnliche sehr dunkle Kerbe der Metalmusik wie das UTBS-Festiuval schlägt das Barther Metal Open Air, also ganz in der Nähe der Vineta-Stadt Barth an der Ostsee. Tickets für die zwanzigste Ausgabe gibt es noch hier. Das findet vom 16.08.2018 bis zum 19.08.2018 statt und zwar mit den folgenden Bands (jeweils mit Genre):
1349 - Black Metal from Norway
FORGOTTEN TOMB - Black-Doom-Metal from Italy
SARGEIST - Black Metal from Finland
ENISUM - Black Metal from Italy
URN - Black Metal from Finland
HORN - Pagan Black Metal from Germany
ISVIND - Black Metal from Norway
PILLORIAN (ex-Agalloch, UADA members) - Atmospheric Black Metal from USA
IRRLYCHT - Black Metal from Germany
GRIMNER - Folk-Viking Metal from Sweden
NORTHLAND - Viking Metal from Spain
NOMANS LAND - Viking Metal from Russia
EIS - Black Metal from Germany
SARKOM - Black Metal from Norway
WALDGEFLÜSTER - Black Metal from Germany
ANDRAS - Pagan Metal from Germany
KÂHLD - Black Metal from Germany
REFUSAL - Death Metal from Finland
VALKENRAG - Viking Death Metal from Poland
WOODSCREAM - Folk Metal from Russia
CTULU - Black Metal from Germany
UBUREN - Black Metal from Norway
STEINGRAB - Black Metal from Germany
WALDSCHRAT - Black Metal from Austria
NORNIR - Black Metal from Germany
BETALMAND - Death Metal from Germany
DISSECDEAD - Death Metal from Germany
SACRIFIZED - Thrash Metal from Germany
SILENT LEGES INTER ARMA - Black Metal from Germany
HAMARSHEIMT - Viking Metal from Germany
- Quelle:
- http://barther-metal-openair.de/
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- barther metal open air august 2018 black metal viking metal pagan 1349 isvind pillorian
0 Kommentare