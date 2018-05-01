Festivalupdate 4: Barther Metal Open Air wird 20

In eine ähnliche sehr dunkle Kerbe der Metalmusik wie das UTBS-Festiuval schlägt das Barther Metal Open Air, also ganz in der Nähe der Vineta-Stadt Barth an der Ostsee. Tickets für die zwanzigste Ausgabe gibt es noch hier. Das findet vom 16.08.2018 bis zum 19.08.2018 statt und zwar mit den folgenden Bands (jeweils mit Genre):

1349 - Black Metal from Norway

FORGOTTEN TOMB - Black-Doom-Metal from Italy

SARGEIST - Black Metal from Finland

ENISUM - Black Metal from Italy

URN - Black Metal from Finland

HORN - Pagan Black Metal from Germany

ISVIND - Black Metal from Norway

PILLORIAN (ex-Agalloch, UADA members) - Atmospheric Black Metal from USA

IRRLYCHT - Black Metal from Germany

GRIMNER - Folk-Viking Metal from Sweden

NORTHLAND - Viking Metal from Spain

NOMANS LAND - Viking Metal from Russia

EIS - Black Metal from Germany

SARKOM - Black Metal from Norway

WALDGEFLÜSTER - Black Metal from Germany

ANDRAS - Pagan Metal from Germany

KÂHLD - Black Metal from Germany

REFUSAL - Death Metal from Finland

VALKENRAG - Viking Death Metal from Poland

WOODSCREAM - Folk Metal from Russia

CTULU - Black Metal from Germany

UBUREN - Black Metal from Norway

STEINGRAB - Black Metal from Germany

WALDSCHRAT - Black Metal from Austria

NORNIR - Black Metal from Germany

BETALMAND - Death Metal from Germany

DISSECDEAD - Death Metal from Germany

SACRIFIZED - Thrash Metal from Germany

SILENT LEGES INTER ARMA - Black Metal from Germany

HAMARSHEIMT - Viking Metal from Germany