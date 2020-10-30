GARAGEDAYS präsentieren zweite Single
30.10.2020 | 11:34
ARAGEDAYS veröffentlicht am 13.11.2020 das neue Album "Something Black". Heute zeigen uns die Österreicher das aktuelle Video 'To My Soul'.
Tracklist GARAGEDAYS – “Something Black”
01 Back In Line
02 Something Black
03 And Again
04 I Be There (For You)
05 Out Of Control
06 My Own Way
07 The Calling
08 To My Soul
09 New Home
10 Walking Dead
GARAGEDAYS sind:
Marco Kern Vocals, Guitars
Dominik Eder Bass
Rene Auer Lead Guitars
Matthias Mai Drums
