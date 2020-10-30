GARAGEDAYS präsentieren zweite Single

ARAGEDAYS veröffentlicht am 13.11.2020 das neue Album "Something Black". Heute zeigen uns die Österreicher das aktuelle Video 'To My Soul'.





Tracklist GARAGEDAYS – “Something Black”



01 Back In Line



02 Something Black



03 And Again



04 I Be There (For You)



05 Out Of Control



06 My Own Way



07 The Calling



08 To My Soul



09 New Home



10 Walking Dead









GARAGEDAYS sind:





Marco Kern Vocals, Guitars



Dominik Eder Bass



Rene Auer Lead Guitars



Matthias Mai Drums