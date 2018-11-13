GLORYFUL: Neues Album für 2019 angekündigt

Bevor es im nächsten Jahr mit BRAINSTORM und MOB RULES auf große Europatour geht, veröffentlicht GLORYFUL am 18. Januar 2019 via Massacre Records bereits ihr viertes Album. "Cult Of Sedna" wird es heißen und in folgenden Formaten verfügbar sein: CD, Ltd. Vinyl, Stream und Download.

Folgende elf Lieder sind darauf zu hören:

01. Cult Of Sedna

02. The Oath

03. Brothers In Arms

04. Void Of Tomorrow

05. The Hunt

06. True 'Til Death

07. When The Union Calls On Me

08. My Sacrifice

09. Desert Stranger

10. Sinners & Saints

11. Into The Next Chapter