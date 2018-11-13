GLORYFUL: Neues Album für 2019 angekündigt
Bevor es im nächsten Jahr mit BRAINSTORM und MOB RULES auf große Europatour geht, veröffentlicht GLORYFUL am 18. Januar 2019 via Massacre Records bereits ihr viertes Album. "Cult Of Sedna" wird es heißen und in folgenden Formaten verfügbar sein: CD, Ltd. Vinyl, Stream und Download.
Folgende elf Lieder sind darauf zu hören:
01. Cult Of Sedna
02. The Oath
03. Brothers In Arms
04. Void Of Tomorrow
05. The Hunt
06. True 'Til Death
07. When The Union Calls On Me
08. My Sacrifice
09. Desert Stranger
10. Sinners & Saints
11. Into The Next Chapter
