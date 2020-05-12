GOBLINS BLADE - Trackliste vom neuen Album
GOBLINS BLADE ist eine Band, die sich aus einer Reihe erfahrener Musiker zusammen gestellt hat. Zu nennen wären Sänger Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), Leadgitarrist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), Gitarrist Claudio Enzler (Thy Bleeding Skies, Sacrificium), Bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) und Drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy).
Am 26.06.2020 kommt ihr neues Album "Of Angels And Snakes" via Massacre Records auf den Markt. Es wurde von Wolf Nillies im EarMaster Productions Studio gemischt und gemastert, das Coverartwork gestaltete Dusan Markovic. Nachdem kürzlich bereits das Cover Artwork veröffentlicht wurde, präsentiert man heute die Tracklist:
CD Digipak
1. Snakes From Above
2. Pay For Your Sins
3. Blink Of An Eye
4. Final Fall
5. Utopia
6. When The Night Follows The Day
7. The Bell Is Broken
8. Fall Into Darkness
9. Call For Unity
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
Snakes From Above
Pay For Your Sins
Blink Of An Eye
Final Fall
Utopia
Side B
When The Night Follows The Day
The Bell Is Broken
Fall Into Darkness
Call For Unity
- Quelle:
- Massacre Records
- Redakteur:
- Frank Wilkens
- Tags:
- goblins blade massacre records power metal
