GOBLINS BLADE - Trackliste vom neuen Album

GOBLINS BLADE ist eine Band, die sich aus einer Reihe erfahrener Musiker zusammen gestellt hat. Zu nennen wären Sänger Florian Reimann (ex-Destillery), Leadgitarrist Jörg M. Knittel (ex-Sacred Steel), Gitarrist Claudio Enzler (Thy Bleeding Skies, Sacrificium), Bassist Roberto Palacios (ex-Chinchilla) und Drummer Claudio Sisto (ex-Mystic Prophecy).



Am 26.06.2020 kommt ihr neues Album "Of Angels And Snakes" via Massacre Records auf den Markt. Es wurde von Wolf Nillies im EarMaster Productions Studio gemischt und gemastert, das Coverartwork gestaltete Dusan Markovic. Nachdem kürzlich bereits das Cover Artwork veröffentlicht wurde, präsentiert man heute die Tracklist:



CD Digipak



1. Snakes From Above

2. Pay For Your Sins

3. Blink Of An Eye

4. Final Fall

5. Utopia

6. When The Night Follows The Day

7. The Bell Is Broken

8. Fall Into Darkness

9. Call For Unity



Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP



Side A



Snakes From Above

Pay For Your Sins

Blink Of An Eye

Final Fall

Utopia



Side B



When The Night Follows The Day

The Bell Is Broken

Fall Into Darkness

Call For Unity

Quelle: Massacre Records Redakteur: Frank Wilkens Tags: goblins blade massacre records power metal