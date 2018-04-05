GOZU: Neue Single 'Manimal'
Die Bostoner GOZU haben einen schweren, gewaltigen Song für ihr Video zum kommenden Album "Equilibrium" ausgewählt, hört mal: Youtube.
Das Album wird am 13. April erscheinen und kann bereits bei Black Light Media vorbestellt werden in folgenden Versionen:
- CD
- 180g black vinyl + download card
- sky-blue marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
- magenta marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)
- transparent petrol blue vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
- olive/black marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
