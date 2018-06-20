GRAHAM BONNET BAND stellt neuen Song vor
"Meanwhile Back In The Garage" wird am 13. Juli über Frontiers erscheinen. Nach dem Titelsong gibt es nun auch den Song 'Sea Of Trees' zum Antesten: Youtube.
Hier ist die Trackliste der CD und der Bonus-DVD, die Anfang 2018 aufgenommen worden ist:
Meanwhile, Back In The Garage
The Hotel
Livin’ In Suspicion
Incest Outcest U.S.A.
Long Island Tea
The House
Sea Of Trees
Man On The Corner
We Don’t Need Another Hero
America…Where Have You Gone?
Heading Toward The Light
Past Lives
The Crying Chair
Starcarr Lane (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)
DVD
Night Of The Shooting Star (Intro)
Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live
All Night Long
Night Games
California Air
God Blessed Video
Stand In Line
Island In The Sun
Desert Song
Starcarr Lane
Jet To Jet
S.O.S.
Into The Night
Samurai
Skyfire
Since You Been Gone
Assault Attack
Eyes Of The World
Hiroshima Mon Amour
Lost In Hollywood
