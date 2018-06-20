GRAHAM BONNET BAND stellt neuen Song vor

"Meanwhile Back In The Garage" wird am 13. Juli über Frontiers erscheinen. Nach dem Titelsong gibt es nun auch den Song 'Sea Of Trees' zum Antesten: Youtube.

Hier ist die Trackliste der CD und der Bonus-DVD, die Anfang 2018 aufgenommen worden ist:

Meanwhile, Back In The Garage

The Hotel

Livin’ In Suspicion

Incest Outcest U.S.A.

Long Island Tea

The House

Sea Of Trees

Man On The Corner

We Don’t Need Another Hero

America…Where Have You Gone?

Heading Toward The Light

Past Lives

The Crying Chair

Starcarr Lane (Live From Daryl’s House 2018)

DVD

Night Of The Shooting Star (Intro)

Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live

All Night Long

Night Games

California Air

God Blessed Video

Stand In Line

Island In The Sun

Desert Song

Starcarr Lane

Jet To Jet

S.O.S.

Into The Night

Samurai

Skyfire

Since You Been Gone

Assault Attack

Eyes Of The World

Hiroshima Mon Amour

Lost In Hollywood