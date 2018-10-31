GRAND MAGUS: Arbeiten am neuen Album haben begonnen!

Die Schweden GRAND MAGUS arbeiten derzeit am Nachfolger des sehr erfolgreichen "Sword Songs" Album aus dem Jahr 2016. Die Band hat sich bereits zusammen mit Produzent Staffan Karlsson (ARCH ENEMY, FIREWIND, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS) im Sweetspot Studio in Schweden eingefunden, um mit den Aufnahmen zu beginnen.



Sänger/Gitarrist JB sagt dazu:

"The Magus is back in the studio to record the ninth album. It’s been a very special process this time. We decided to let go of the current philosophy to record drums first and then bass and then guitar etc. This time we met up, jammed and created together during the last six months with the goal to record basic tracks live. That basically means the thing we do everytime we play live. When we do that, we play together. It’s music after all, not a science project. This led us to use the studio you see in the video. We recorded take by take (usually first takes, haha) until the groove, feel and violence was right. Now we will start with the overdubs, solos and vocals. We are chuffed and we think you will be too. Metal victory!"



Hier könnt ihr den ersten Trailer aus dem Studio sehen:







Weitere Infos gibt es in Kürze - wir sind gespannt!

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: grand magus