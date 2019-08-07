GRAVEYARD: Neues Album

Die spanische Death-Metal-Band GRAVEYARD wird am 20.09.2019 via War Anthem Records ihr neues Album "Hold Back The Dawn" veröffentlichen. Mit dem Song 'Of Extant Cults And Living Terrors' gibt es bereits auch einen ersten Vorgeschmack.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Swarm of Flies

2. Winds Like Daggers

3. Of Extant Cults and Living Terrors

4. Hurled Unto Damnation

5. The Storm Above (Port Sulphur)

6. The Shrike

7. O Beast I Fear Thy Name

8. Madre de la Noche

