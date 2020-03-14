GRAVE DIGGER feiert 40 Jahre mit neuem Album!

Die GRAVE DIGGER lassen es anlässlich ihres 40. Bandjubiläums richtig krachen und veröffentlichen mit "Fields Of Blood" am 29.05.2020 ein neues Album via Napalm Records.

Bereits jetzt kann man sich zum Song 'All For The Kingdom' ein Lyric-Video ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGPpsU8T8kc

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. The Clansman's Journey

02. All For The Kingdom

03. Lions Of The Sea

04. Freedom

05. The Heart Of Scotland

06. Thousand Tears

07. Union Of The Crown

08. My Final Fight

09. Gathering Of The Clans

10. Barbarian

11. Fields Of Blood

12. Requiem For The Fallen