GRAVE DIGGER feiert 40 Jahre mit neuem Album!
Kommentieren
Die GRAVE DIGGER lassen es anlässlich ihres 40. Bandjubiläums richtig krachen und veröffentlichen mit "Fields Of Blood" am 29.05.2020 ein neues Album via Napalm Records.
Bereits jetzt kann man sich zum Song 'All For The Kingdom' ein Lyric-Video ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGPpsU8T8kc
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. The Clansman's Journey
02. All For The Kingdom
03. Lions Of The Sea
04. Freedom
05. The Heart Of Scotland
06. Thousand Tears
07. Union Of The Crown
08. My Final Fight
09. Gathering Of The Clans
10. Barbarian
11. Fields Of Blood
12. Requiem For The Fallen
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- grave digger fields of blood neues album 2020 all for the kingdom
0 Kommentare