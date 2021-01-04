GRIMMREAPER: Album auf März verschoben

Die Veröffentlichung des Debütalbums "The Tragedy Of Being" der Metalband GRIMMREAPER ist in den März verlegt worden. Auf YouTube ist seit heute ein Audicoclip von 'North Star' aus dieser Scheibe verfügbar.





