HAKEN packt "L-1ve" aus
Das Label der US-Prog-Metaller Inside Out hat ein Unboxing-Video zu dem neuen Live-Album online gestellt. Seht selbst: Youtube.
Nicht besonders spektakulär, aber hübsch ist die 2CD und 2DVD-Ausgabe schon geworden. Hier ist nochmal die Trackliste:
1. affinity.exe/Initiate
2. In Memoriam
3. 1985
4. Red Giant
5. Aquamedley
6. As Death Embraces
7. Atlas Stone
8. Cockroach King
9. The Architect
10. The Endless Knot
11. Visions
DVD Bonus Material
1. Falling Back to Earth
2. Earthrise
3. Pareidolia
4. Crystallised
Also includes music videos for 'Initiate', 'Earthrise' & 'Lapse'
