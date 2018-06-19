HAKEN packt

Das Label der US-Prog-Metaller Inside Out hat ein Unboxing-Video zu dem neuen Live-Album online gestellt. Seht selbst: Youtube.

Nicht besonders spektakulär, aber hübsch ist die 2CD und 2DVD-Ausgabe schon geworden. Hier ist nochmal die Trackliste:

1. affinity.exe/Initiate

2. In Memoriam

3. 1985

4. Red Giant

5. Aquamedley

6. As Death Embraces

7. Atlas Stone

8. Cockroach King

9. The Architect

10. The Endless Knot

11. Visions

DVD Bonus Material

1. Falling Back to Earth

2. Earthrise

3. Pareidolia

4. Crystallised

Also includes music videos for 'Initiate', 'Earthrise' & 'Lapse'

Quelle: Inside Out Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: haken l-1ve