HALLUX: Video zu 'Yersinia Pestis' veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
Die aus Vancouver stammende Band HALLUX hat am 23.02.2018 ihr gleichnamiges Debütalbum veröffentlicht. Zum daraus stammenden Song 'Yersinia Pestis' hat das Trio nun ein Video veröffentlicht.
Die Band sagt dazu: "We decided to start a project focused on a straight-forward approach and aesthetic inspired by early extreme metal bands, with the classic three-piece line-up, and leaving behind anything other than the absolute necessity to pull it off. We hope this album is received as a representation of our ideals by like-minded people…We want it to incite feelings of disconformities and disdain by illustrating the corruption of all forms of authority."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Exordium (1:29)
2. Herders of the Weak (3:30)
3. Yersinia Pestis (2:53)
4. Master Machine (2:58)
5. Call of The Blackbird (2:42)
6. In Apathy (3:39)
7. Shepherd Pig (3:14)
8. Lowest Common Dominator (2:42)
9. Chosen Enemy (3:01)
10. Absolved in Flames (2:06)
11. None (5:14)
- Quelle:
- ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- hallux yersinia pestis vancouver black metal thrash metal
0 Kommentare