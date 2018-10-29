HAMMERFALL: "Legacy Of Kings - 20 Year Anniversary Edition" Boxset kommt im Dezember
Zur Feier des 20jährigen Jubiläums des zweiten Albums von HAMMERFALL erscheint am 7. Dezember "Legacy Of Kings - 20
Year Anniversary Edition“ Boxset mit reichlich Bonusmaterial.
Die Tracklist ist wie folgt:
CD1 (Album, remastered 2018)
01. Heeding The Call
02. Legacy Of Kings
03. Let The Hammer Fall
04. Dreamland
05. Remember Yesterday
06. At The End Of The Rainbow
07. Back To Back
08. Stronger Than All
09. Warriors Of Faith
10. The Fallen One
CD2
01. Eternal Dark (Picture cover)
02. I Want Out (Helloween cover)
03. Man On The Silver Mountain (Rainbow cover)
04. Legacy Of Kings (Medley 2018)
05. Heeding The Call (Live 2018)
06. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Brazil 2017)
07. Legacy Of Kings (Live)
08. At The End Of The Rainbow (Live)
09. Stronger Than All (Live)
10. Heeding The Call (Rehearsal demo 1998)
11. Let The Hammer Fall (Rehearsal demo 1998)
12. Warriors Of Faith (Rehearsal demo 1998)
13. Back To Back (Rehearsal demo 1998)
14. At The End Of The Rainbow (Rehearsal demo 1998)
15. Dreamland (Rehearsal demo 1998)
DVD (Bonus)
01. Legacy Of Kings – Interview 2018
HammerFall – Live at Park Avenue, Jan. 19th 1999, Shure Endorsement Party
02. Heeding The Call
03. The Metal Age
04. Let The Hammer Fall
05. Steel Meets Steel
06. Breaking The Law (Judas Priest cover)
07. Shure Endorsement Ceremony
From “The First Crusade”
08. Listening Session
09. German TV Advertisement
10. Releaseparty for Legacy of Kings
11. Head Over Heels (Accept cover)
12. Balls To The Wall (Accept cover)
13. Breaking The Law (Judas Priest cover)
14. Outtakes And Sign Off
From “The Templar Renegade Crusades”
15. I Want Out (Video montage from Hansen Studios)
16. Unchained (Live in Switzerland)
17. Legacy Of Kings (Live in the U.S.A.)
18. Remember Yesterday (Live in Japan)
19. Warriors Of Faith (Live in Chile)
20. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Sweden)
21. I Believe (Live in Sweden)
22. Breaking The Law (Video montage)
Hier auch noch ein kleiner Trailer mit Statements von der Band:
Das Boxset kann ab sofort im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellt werden.
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- hammerfall the legacy of kings
