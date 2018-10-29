Zur Feier des 20jährigen Jubiläums des zweiten Albums von HAMMERFALL erscheint am 7. Dezember "Legacy Of Kings - 20

Year Anniversary Edition“ Boxset mit reichlich Bonusmaterial.



Die Tracklist ist wie folgt:



CD1 (Album, remastered 2018)

01. Heeding The Call

02. Legacy Of Kings

03. Let The Hammer Fall

04. Dreamland

05. Remember Yesterday

06. At The End Of The Rainbow

07. Back To Back

08. Stronger Than All

09. Warriors Of Faith

10. The Fallen One



CD2

01. Eternal Dark (Picture cover)

02. I Want Out (Helloween cover)

03. Man On The Silver Mountain (Rainbow cover)

04. Legacy Of Kings (Medley 2018)

05. Heeding The Call (Live 2018)

06. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Brazil 2017)

07. Legacy Of Kings (Live)

08. At The End Of The Rainbow (Live)

09. Stronger Than All (Live)

10. Heeding The Call (Rehearsal demo 1998)

11. Let The Hammer Fall (Rehearsal demo 1998)

12. Warriors Of Faith (Rehearsal demo 1998)

13. Back To Back (Rehearsal demo 1998)

14. At The End Of The Rainbow (Rehearsal demo 1998)

15. Dreamland (Rehearsal demo 1998)



DVD (Bonus)

01. Legacy Of Kings – Interview 2018

HammerFall – Live at Park Avenue, Jan. 19th 1999, Shure Endorsement Party

02. Heeding The Call

03. The Metal Age

04. Let The Hammer Fall

05. Steel Meets Steel

06. Breaking The Law (Judas Priest cover)

07. Shure Endorsement Ceremony

From “The First Crusade”

08. Listening Session

09. German TV Advertisement

10. Releaseparty for Legacy of Kings

11. Head Over Heels (Accept cover)

12. Balls To The Wall (Accept cover)

13. Breaking The Law (Judas Priest cover)

14. Outtakes And Sign Off

From “The Templar Renegade Crusades”

15. I Want Out (Video montage from Hansen Studios)

16. Unchained (Live in Switzerland)

17. Legacy Of Kings (Live in the U.S.A.)

18. Remember Yesterday (Live in Japan)

19. Warriors Of Faith (Live in Chile)

20. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Sweden)

21. I Believe (Live in Sweden)

22. Breaking The Law (Video montage)







Hier auch noch ein kleiner Trailer mit Statements von der Band:







Das Boxset kann ab sofort im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellt werden.