HEAVEN SHALL BURN besingt das Herz und die See
Und zeigt uns das Ganze auch optisch in dem Video zu dem Lied 'The Heart And The Ocean' aus dem am 20. März kommenden Album "Of Truth and Sacrifice": Youtube.
Das Album wird es in folgenden Versionen geben:
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD+DVD Box Set (incl. Ltd. 2CD+DVD Edition + eco-friendly, reusable cloth bag for food, logo cast pewter pin, a pair of signature ear plugs, wildflower seed bomb)
- Ltd. 2CD+DVD Edition
- 2CD Jewelcase
The vinyl has a special vinyl master:
- Gatefold black 2LP & LP-Booklet
- Gatefold white 2LP & LP-Booklet (300) via CM Distro online and wholesale
- Gatefold clear-black splattered 2LP & LP-Booklet (500) via the bandshop/Impericon
- Gatefold transp. red-black splattered 2LP & LP-Booklet (500) via the bandshop/Impericon
- Gatefold dark green & red 2LP & LP-Booklet (200) via the bandshop/Impericon - SOLD OUT!
- Gatefold light blue 2LP & LP-Booklet (200) via EMP
- Gatefold lilac 2LP & LP-Booklet (200) will just be available via the band live
- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP & LP-Booklet (200) via Indie Merch
