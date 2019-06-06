HEILUNG: 'Traust' vom neuen Album

Die deutsch-skandinavische Pagan-Folk-Band HEILUNG hat mit den dritten Titel vom kommenden Album "Futha" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 28.06.2019 via Season Of Mist erscheinen.



Die Band sagt dazu: "'Traust' is probably Heilung's most positive song so far. Dominated by female voices it starts out with, what is called 'Leysigaldr' in old Icelandic, a blessing to release a tied warrior. Heilung performs that blessing actively on stage during the song. It continues with nine blessings, taken from the old Icelandic poem "Grogaldr". Here, luck in battle, good words in speeches and yet another blessing of release are summoned. The choir sings a younger Icelandic protection spell."

Die Tracklist des Albums sieht so aus:

Galgaldr (10:22)

Norupo (4:18)

Othan (10:19)

Traust (9:49)

Vapnatak (4:03)

Svanrand (3:36)

Elivagar (8:45)

Elddansurin (8:05)

Hamrer Hippyer (14:17)

Live ist die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:



HEILUNG Festivals

21 Jun 19 Copenhagen (DK) Copenhell Festival 2019

29 Jun 19 Helsinki (FI) Tuska 2019

09 Aug 19 Jaromer (CZ) Brutal Assault

17 Aug 19 Borre (NO) Midgardsblot 2019

07 Sep 19 Selb (DE) Mediaval Festival 2019

19 Oct 19 Hameln (DE) Autumn Moon Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA)

18 Feb 20 York (UK) Descended from Odin Festival (Exact date TBA)



HEILUNG Europa Tour

22 Oct 19 Palladium (PL) Warschau

24 Oct 19 Berlin (DE) Admiralspalast

26 Oct 19 Essen (DE) Colosseum Theater

28 Oct 19 Munich (DE) Circus Krone

30 Oct 19 Prague (CZ) Hybernia

01 Nov 19 Halle (DE) Händelhalle

03 Nov 19 Vienna (AT) Der Globe

05 Nov 19 Zurich (CH) Volkshaus

07 Nov 19 Kiel (DE) Kieler Schloss

10 Nov 19 London (UK) Roundhouse

14 Nov 19 Utrecht (NL) Tivoli Vredenburg

17 Nov 19 Brussels (BE) AB

20 Nov 19 Paris (FR) Elysée Montmartre

06 Dec 19 Lviv (UA) Lviv State Circus

08 Dec 19 Kyiv (UA) Center of Culture and Arts NAU