HEILUNG: 'Traust' vom neuen Album "Futha" veröffentlicht
Die deutsch-skandinavische Pagan-Folk-Band HEILUNG hat mit den dritten Titel vom kommenden Album "Futha" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 28.06.2019 via Season Of Mist erscheinen.
Die Band sagt dazu: "'Traust' is probably Heilung's most positive song so far. Dominated by female voices it starts out with, what is called 'Leysigaldr' in old Icelandic, a blessing to release a tied warrior. Heilung performs that blessing actively on stage during the song. It continues with nine blessings, taken from the old Icelandic poem "Grogaldr". Here, luck in battle, good words in speeches and yet another blessing of release are summoned. The choir sings a younger Icelandic protection spell."
Die Tracklist des Albums sieht so aus:
Galgaldr (10:22)
Norupo (4:18)
Othan (10:19)
Traust (9:49)
Vapnatak (4:03)
Svanrand (3:36)
Elivagar (8:45)
Elddansurin (8:05)
Hamrer Hippyer (14:17)
Live ist die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:
HEILUNG Festivals
21 Jun 19 Copenhagen (DK) Copenhell Festival 2019
29 Jun 19 Helsinki (FI) Tuska 2019
09 Aug 19 Jaromer (CZ) Brutal Assault
17 Aug 19 Borre (NO) Midgardsblot 2019
07 Sep 19 Selb (DE) Mediaval Festival 2019
19 Oct 19 Hameln (DE) Autumn Moon Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA)
18 Feb 20 York (UK) Descended from Odin Festival (Exact date TBA)
HEILUNG Europa Tour
22 Oct 19 Palladium (PL) Warschau
24 Oct 19 Berlin (DE) Admiralspalast
26 Oct 19 Essen (DE) Colosseum Theater
28 Oct 19 Munich (DE) Circus Krone
30 Oct 19 Prague (CZ) Hybernia
01 Nov 19 Halle (DE) Händelhalle
03 Nov 19 Vienna (AT) Der Globe
05 Nov 19 Zurich (CH) Volkshaus
07 Nov 19 Kiel (DE) Kieler Schloss
10 Nov 19 London (UK) Roundhouse
14 Nov 19 Utrecht (NL) Tivoli Vredenburg
17 Nov 19 Brussels (BE) AB
20 Nov 19 Paris (FR) Elysée Montmartre
06 Dec 19 Lviv (UA) Lviv State Circus
08 Dec 19 Kyiv (UA) Center of Culture and Arts NAU
Quelle:
- Season Of Mist
Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
Tags:
- heilung futha traust tour 2019 kai uwe faust maria franz christoper juul
