HELION PRIME mit Hör- und Leseprobe zum kommenden Album
10.08.2020 | 22:05
Die Power-Metal-Band HELION PRIME aus den USA kündigt für den 5. Oktober ihr nächstes Album "Question Everything" an. Als Vorboten gibt es auf YouTube einen Textclip zu 'The Forbidden Zone'.
