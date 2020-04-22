HELL OVER HAMMABURG 2021: HIGH SPIRITS und YXXAN bestätigt
22.04.2020 | 20:48
Das Festival findet vom 5. bis 6. März 2021 in der Markthalle Hamburg statt. Tickets sind bereits ab 65,00 Euro zzgl. Gebühren erhältlich.
Für die neunte Auflage des Festivals HELL OVER HAMMABURG 2021 sind mit HIGH SPIRITS (USA) und YXXAN (S) zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Das aktuelle Programm sieht so aus:
HADOPELAGYAL (D) Black Metal
MORNE (USA) - Sludge / Post Metal
SOLSTICE (UK) - Epic Heavy Metal
CUACHEMAR (CAN) - Occult Doom Metal
DROWNED (D) - Death Metal
HIGH SPIRITS (USA)
YXXAN (S)
