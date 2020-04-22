HELL OVER HAMMABURG 2021: HIGH SPIRITS und YXXAN bestätigt

Für die neunte Auflage des Festivals HELL OVER HAMMABURG 2021 sind mit HIGH SPIRITS (USA) und YXXAN (S) zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden.

Das Festival findet vom 5. bis 6. März 2021 in der Markthalle Hamburg statt. Tickets sind bereits ab 65,00 Euro zzgl. Gebühren erhältlich.



Das aktuelle Programm sieht so aus:



HADOPELAGYAL (D) Black Metal

MORNE (USA) - Sludge / Post Metal

SOLSTICE (UK) - Epic Heavy Metal

CUACHEMAR (CAN) - Occult Doom Metal

DROWNED (D) - Death Metal

HIGH SPIRITS (USA)

YXXAN (S)

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: hell over hammaburg markthalle hamburg hadopelagyal morne solstice cuachemar drowned high spirits yxxan