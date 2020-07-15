HIIDENHAUTA: Erste Single vom neuen Album

Die finnische Black-Metal-Band HIIDENHAUTA wird am 18.09.2020 ihr drittes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "RIIVIN" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Riidenlieko' die erste Single veröffentlicht.



Sänger Tuomas sagt dazu: "In the beginning, the idea was to make a theme album about gnomes and such creatures in Finnish folklore, and other perhaps more invisible characters. However, after reading books like “Myytillisiä tarinoita”, “Suomalainen piru” and “Olevaisen yöpuoli”, it was pretty clear that the theme of the album must be the Devil in the Finnish folklore, which at first glance may seem like a rather worn out subject more than the first thought about it. The Finnish Devil is versatile; it can be a moral guardian, vindictive, cruel, helpful, playful, humane, visible, invisible, and everything in between. It’s a concrete and at once strangely multi-level figure in folklore, and people’s experiences of the Devil have been mind-bogglingly realistic. And it must be remembered that the Devil of Finnish folklore is not even remotely related to the Devil of Christianity, and these should not be confused with each other.

The songs on the album were born really naturally without much pain. A few ideas come right from the aftermath of the previous album, but all the songs were put together between the summer and winter of 2019. Four of the songs are composed by our guitarist Otto, four by our bassist Henri, and I composed one song myself, as well as vocal melodies for each song. For the first time in the band’s history, it felt like the pieces really fell into place, and there was nothing too much at any point, and at no point at any point did the record-making have to make compromises that diminished the artistic value. This time the direction was completely common and the idea of ​​the end result was clear and strong."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Riidenlieko

02. Lettorikko

03. Raate

04. Petäjä

05. Leväkkö

06. Halava

07. Yövilkka

08. Ahonoidanlukko

09. Harmio

