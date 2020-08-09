HIIDENHAUTA: Zweite Single vom neuen Album

Die finnische Black-Metal-Band HIIDENHAUTA wird am 18.09.2020 ihr drittes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "RIIVIN" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Aus diesem Werk hat die Band mit 'Leväkkö' die zweite Single veröffentlicht. Im vergangenen Monat erschien mit 'Riidenlieko' die erste Single.



Sänger Tuomas sagt dazu: "'Leväkkö' is a slightly different Hiidenhauta song for many reasons; first, its lyrics include the old "fish head mine, my head Devil’s…" spell, which many of us remembers from our childhood. The spell was in TV-series called "Ei vanhene koskaan" in the episode Lake Bodom. That part of the episode I for years had wanted to use in some song, and now it opened up a perfect opportunity. The song itself represents a slightly different line in our production, bringing with it the versatility we long for. The song was composed by our bassist Henri as the last composition on the album. In addition to all the anxiety, the song also exudes a certain kind of liberation, and this is mainly due to the fact that this was originally supposed to be the hidden track of the album. That is, it was composed as a completely extra piece, separate from the rest of the record. When the song was completed, it was clear that it couldn’t be put as a hidden track, so after that it ended up as an idea as a closing track, but there wasn’t exactly the right place for it either. Then, in addition to everything else, it was thought that if you filmed a simple video in the woods without any specials. Just hypnotic nature and long shots. In the end, the video material was filmed on my and Henri 's hiking trip in Raakkuunjärvi, Satakunta, on the basis of which Henri then parsed it into a finished video, as professional in the field as he is."

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Riidenlieko

02. Lettorikko

03. Raate

04. Petäjä

05. Leväkkö

06. Halava

07. Yövilkka

08. Ahonoidanlukko

09. Harmio

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: hiidenhauta riivin riidenlieko inverse records levaekkoe