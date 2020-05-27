HINAYANA: Plattendeal mit Napalm Records geschlossen

Die in Austin (Texas) beheimatete Band HINAYANA hat einen Plattenvertrag mit Napalm Records geschlossen. Das ursprüngliche Ein-Mann-Projekt ist zu einem Quintett gewachsen und hat sich dem Melodic-Death-Metal verschrieben. 2018 erschien das Debütalbum "Order Divine". Weitere Infos zu neuen Songs sollen demnächst folgen.



Die Band sagt zum Plattendeal: "We couldn’t be more proud to join the legendary roster of Napalm Records! After a long period of waiting, we’ve finally partnered with one of the best names in the business. I believe Napalm will be the perfect vessel for us to deliver our own brand of melodic metal to listeners all over the world. This truly marks the next chapter for HINAYANA, and we’re itching to create more epic metal in collaboration with our new Napalm Records family!"



