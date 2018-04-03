HYPNOS: Ab Mai auf Europatour
Die tschechische Death-Metal-Band HYPNOS wird ab Mai auf Europatournee gehen. Es ist ihre erste Headliner-Tour. Dabei werden sie das aktuelle Album "The Whitecrow" vorstellen, welchen vergangenes Jahr via Einheit Produktionen erschien.
Unterstützt werden sie unter anderen von NEOCAESAR (in NL), FLESHLESS (in CZ), SKINNED ALIVE (in D) und FORMIS (in PL).
Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:
FRI 4.5.- Bielsko-Biala (POL), Rudeboy Club
SAT 5.5. – Chorzów (POL), Red&Black club
SUN 6.5. – Teplice (CZ), Knak
MON 7.5. – Kutná Hora (CZ), Česká 1
TUE 8.5. – Plzeň (CZ), Pod lampou
WED 9.5. – Kassel (GER), Goldgrube
THU 10.5. – tba (NED)
FRI 11.5. – tba (NED)
SAT 12.5. – Geleen (NED), De Reunie
SUN 13.5. – tba (NED)
FRI 18.5. – Graz (AUT), Q club
SAT 19.5. – Horní Libchava (CZ), Nice To Eat You festival
