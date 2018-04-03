HYPNOS: Ab Mai auf Europatour

Die tschechische Death-Metal-Band HYPNOS wird ab Mai auf Europatournee gehen. Es ist ihre erste Headliner-Tour. Dabei werden sie das aktuelle Album "The Whitecrow" vorstellen, welchen vergangenes Jahr via Einheit Produktionen erschien.



Unterstützt werden sie unter anderen von NEOCAESAR (in NL), FLESHLESS (in CZ), SKINNED ALIVE (in D) und FORMIS (in PL).



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:



FRI 4.5.- Bielsko-Biala (POL), Rudeboy Club

SAT 5.5. – Chorzów (POL), Red&Black club

SUN 6.5. – Teplice (CZ), Knak

MON 7.5. – Kutná Hora (CZ), Česká 1

TUE 8.5. – Plzeň (CZ), Pod lampou

WED 9.5. – Kassel (GER), Goldgrube

THU 10.5. – tba (NED)

FRI 11.5. – tba (NED)

SAT 12.5. – Geleen (NED), De Reunie

SUN 13.5. – tba (NED)

FRI 18.5. – Graz (AUT), Q club

SAT 19.5. – Horní Libchava (CZ), Nice To Eat You festival

