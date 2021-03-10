Hörprobe von REALITY GREY
10.03.2021 | 22:20
'Multidimensional Hollow' von der italienischen Metalband REALITY GREY gibt es seit heute als Audiotrack bei YouTube. Die Nummer ist vom kommenden Album "Beneath The Crown", das am 7. Mai erscheinen soll.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- reality grey beneath the crown multidimensional hollow
