ILLUMINATI HOTTIES: Neues Album erscheint nächste Woche
Die in Los Angeles beheimatete Indie-Pop-Band ILLUMINATI HOTTIES wird am 17.07.2020 ihr neues Album "FREE I.H.: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For" veröffentlichen. Das Projekt von Sarah Tudzin hat bereits daraus den Song 'will i get cancelled. "if i write a song called 'if you were a man you'd be so cancelled"' herausgebracht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. will i get cancelled if i write a song called, "if you were a man you'd be so cancelled"
2. free ppls
3. freequent letdown
4. melatonezone
5. WATTBL
6. free dumb
7. content//bedtime
8. free4all
9. b yr own b
10.K - HOT AM 818
11.superiority complex (big noise)
12.reasons 2 live
Quelle:
- Fleet Union
Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
Tags:
- illuminati hotties free ih this is not the one youve been waiting will i get cancelled if i write a song called if you were a man youd be so cancelled sarah tudzin
