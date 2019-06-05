INFRARED asks to 'Meet My Standards'

Klassischer Thrash aus Ottawa kommt in Form einer 4-Track-EP mit dem Namen "Back To The Warehouse", die am 14. Juni erscheinen wird und von der der Song 'Meet My Standards' stammt: Youtube.

Das hier ist die Trackliste:

1. Meet My Standards (4:58)

2. One Mouth Faces (5:03)

3. Hate Today, Despise Tomorrow (5:18)

4. Animated Realities (6:09)

5. Wrathchild (3:51)