INFRARED asks to 'Meet My Standards'
Kommentieren
05.06.2019 | 21:37
1. Meet My Standards (4:58)
Klassischer Thrash aus Ottawa kommt in Form einer 4-Track-EP mit dem Namen "Back To The Warehouse", die am 14. Juni erscheinen wird und von der der Song 'Meet My Standards' stammt: Youtube.
Das hier ist die Trackliste:
1. Meet My Standards (4:58)
2. One Mouth Faces (5:03)
3. Hate Today, Despise Tomorrow (5:18)
4. Animated Realities (6:09)
5. Wrathchild (3:51)
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- infrared meet my standards back to the warehouse
0 Kommentare