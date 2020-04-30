IN MOURNING: Wiederveröffentlichung von

Die schwedischen Melancholic-Rocker von IN MOURNING werden am 24.06.2020 via Agonia Records ihr Album "Monolith" neu veröffentlichen. Das Album erschien erstmals im Jahre 2010.



Die Band sagt dazu: "Our old rock, "Monolith", is turning ten years old this year... how weird is that? Anyhow, to celebrate it properly we're doing a re-release with the guys over at Agonia Records. It's already available on most digital platforms, there'll be a cool shirt with a naked guy on it and we're doing a nice new digipak for the cd. Although, the cornerstones of the party are the new vinyls, the new presses will be double discs so the sound quality will be improved and they'll come in glorious pink, smooth bone white and clear or classic old black".



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. For You to Know

2. Debris

3. The Poet and the Painter of Souls

4. The Smoke

5. A Shade of Plague

6. With You Came Silence

7. Pale Eye Revelation

8. The Final Solution (Entering the Black Lodge)



Der Song 'The Smoke' ist aktuell kostenlos bei Bandcamp erhältlich.

