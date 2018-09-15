IOMAIR: Video zum Debütalbum

Die kanadische Prog-Metal-Gruppe IOMAIR hat für den 21. September ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum angekündigt. Zum 'Dance Of Eternal Insanity' kann in einen Audioclip bei YouTube reingehört werden.

Trackliste:

1. Cast Away

2. By Design

3. Dance of Eternal Insanity

4. Embodiment of Emptiness

5. What Are You Waiting For?

6. Cavalcade for None

7. Yearning

8. Healing

9. Forever Travelling Within