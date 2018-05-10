IRON FIRE: Video zu 'Redux (Coming Home)'

Der Name ist Programm, hier gibt es klassischen, schnellen, kraftvollen Heavy Metal. Hört selbst: Youtube.

Das dazugehörige Album mit dem Titel "Dawn of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary" ist am 4. Mai erschienen und kann beim norwegischen Label Crime Records mit einer zusätzlichen Bonus-CD bestellt werden. Das Album enthält diese Lieder:

1. Dawn of Creation

2. Redux (Coming Home)

3. The Other Side

4. A Token of My Hatred (Cover)

5. King at Any Cost (Demo)

6. This Kids (Cover)

7. Kill for Metal (Live)

8. Slaughter of Souls (Live)

9. Final Odyssey (Live)

10. Among the Dead (Demo)

11. Tornado of Sickness (Demo)

12. Still Alive (Demo)

13. My Awakening (Demo)

14. Enter Oblivion (Demo)

Die Bonus-CD diese Demo-Songs:

1. Thunderstorm (Demo)

2. Glory to the King (Demo)

3. Defender of the Ring (Demo)

4. Prophecy of Pain (Demo)

5. Flames of Revenge (Demo)

6. Millennium Warriors (Demo)

7. Black Heart (Demo)

8. Vengeance from Hell (Demo)

9. Days of Tragedy (Demo)

10.Fire God (Demo)

11. From the North (Demo)

12. Hall of Heroes (Demo)

13. Brothers United (Demo)

14. Jerusalem (Demo)