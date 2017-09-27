IRON MAIDEN: Neue Live-Scheibe

Nach dem starken "Book Of Souls", das eine wirklich großartige Tour nach sich zog, darf man den NWoBHM-Heroen zugestehen, ein weiteres Live-Album hinterher zu schieben. Zumal die Deluxe-Doppel-CD einen ausgesprochen guten Eindruck macht und die Trackliste auch originell genug ist, um das drölfzigste Live-Werk zu rechtfertigen. Hier sind die Lieder:

1. If Eternity Should Fail (Live at Allphones Arena, Sydney, Australia - Friday 6th May 2016)

2. Speed of Light (Live at Grandwest Arena, Cape Town, South Africa - Wednesday 18th May 2016)

3. Wrathchild (Live at 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland - Saturday 6th May 2017)

4. Children of the Damned (Live at Bell Center, Montreal, Canada - Friday 1st April 2016)

5. Death or Glory (Live at Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland - Sunday 3rd July 2016)

6. The Red and the Black (Live at Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan - Thursday 21st April 2016)

7. The Trooper (Live at Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, San Salvador, El Salvador - Sunday 6th March 2016)

8. Powerslave (Live at Plaza Dell'Unita D'Italia, Trieste, Italy - Tuesday 26th July 2016)

9. The Great Unknown (Live at MRA Arena, Newcastle, England - Sunday 14th May 2017)

10. The Book of Souls (Live at Download Festival, Donington, England - Sunday 12th June 2016)

11. Fear of the Dark (Live at Arena Castelao, Fortaleza, Brazil - Thursday 24th March 2016)

12. Iron Maiden (Live at Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tuesday 15th March 2016)

13. The Number of the Beast (Live at Open Air Festival, Wacken, Germany - Thursday 4th August 2016)

14. Blood Brothers (Live at Download Festival, Donington, England - Sunday 12th June 2016)

15. Wasted Years (Live at HSBC Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Thursday 17th March 2016)

Das Gerät gibt es übrigens auch als Dreifach-Vinyl.